HokieHaven - New Virginia Tech football offer: Jaden Mangham

New Virginia Tech football offer: Jaden Mangham
Virginia Tech has offered Birmingham (Mich.) Groves 2022 athlete Jaden Mangham. Here's a quick look at him.
Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.
Other notable offers
Alabama, Baylor, Florida, Miami, Michigan, Nebraska, Oregon, Syracuse, many others
The latest
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news