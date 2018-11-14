It's clear from the offer list above that Virginia Tech is far and away the highest-profile program to enter the mix for Cunningham. There are only a couple other FBS programs, and none from the Power-5. That should give VT a leg up early in this recruitment. Cunningham originally hails from the Atlanta area - which, it must be noted, is one of the many hotbeds Virginia Tech has tried to improve its recruiting profile, and perhaps the one in which they've had the most success (though Greensboro, N.C. has an argument there). Unless and until other suitors get involved, Virginia Tech should be in good shape, but getting Cunningham onto campus for a visit is important. The need for early-contributing defensive tackles is certainly apparent.