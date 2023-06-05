Virginia Tech has offered Savannah (Ga.) Benedictine 2025 offensive lineman Jacobe Ward. Here's a quick look at him.

Other offers

Arkansas, Auburn, Boston College, LSU, Minnesota, Coastal Carolina, Georgia Southern, South Florida

The latest

Ward has quietly built an outstanding offer list, and has taken visits to programs like Georgia and South Carolina in the past. He lives in an area - coastal Georgia - where the Hokies have some connections through Shawn Quinn, but until the Orange and Maroon get him onto campus for a visit, it'll be tough to see them beating out the SEC offers he already has (to say nothing of the potential entry of Georgia down the road). He's a 2025 prospect, so there's plenty of time in his recruitment, so winning on the field can be crucial, too.

Game breakdown

Ward has decently quick feet and really controlled footwork for a younger offensive line prospect. That's particularly true for one who's already as well-built as he is. He'll want to get smarter about hand technique and staying inside the frame of the defender's body) or else he'll catch a lot of holding calls at the next level), and still needs to get better in terms of playing with leverage: he tends to knock guys to the ground and just sort of lean on them rather than controlling the direction a one-on-one battle is going to go. His team is also pretty much all-run, so getting more comfortable in pass protection (and playing moving backwards more generally) will come with time.

