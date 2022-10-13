News More News
{{ timeAgo('2022-10-13 16:10:34 -0500') }} football

New Virginia Tech football offer: Jacob Smith

Tim Sullivan • HokieHaven
Virginia Tech has offered Windsor (Conn.) Loomis Chaffee 2024 defensive end Jacob Smith. Here's a quick look at him.

Other offers

Alabama, Arizona, Boston College, Georgia, Iowa, Kentucky, Louisville, Maryland, Michigan, Michigan State, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, Notre Dame, Penn State, Pittsburgh, Rutgers, South Carolina, Syracuse, Tennessee, USC, Virginia, Wake Forest, West Virginia, Connecticut, Massachusetts

The latest

The Hokies offered both Jacob and his twin brother, Jerod - a fellow member of the Rivals250 - today. They spoke with Hokies offensive analyst Jeff Carpenter to receive the offers, so typically those don't become "true" offers until speaking with a member of the on-field staff... you can bet for a couple highly-ranked guys, that's just a formality at this stage. They'd also reached out to VT defensive line grad assistant Korey Rush in the Spring, so the interest from the prospects' end is longer-term, and not something that has just sprung up. They were well-traveled this Summer, and getting them on a trip to Blacksburg seems likely, though they are not expected this weekend.

