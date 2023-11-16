Virginia Tech has offered Thousand Oaks (Calif.) 2026 quarterback Jackson Taylor. Here's a quick look at him.

Other offers

Arizona State, Auburn, Colorado, Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisville, Mississippi, Oregon, Pittsburgh, Southern Methodist, Texas A&M, Vanderbilt, Washington State

The latest

Taylor has been taking coast-to-coast recruiting visits for years (this Summer, Michigan and Florida State were among his trips), and even picked up his first scholarship offer - from Kentucky - when he was an eighth grader(!). Now that a Hokies offer is in hand, a trip to Blacksburg at some point in the offseason is likely, and at that stage, Taylor can continue to build bonds with members of the on-field coaching staff (though analyst Brian Crist is effectively the QB coach, so the fact that he issued the offer may be more meaningful than it would be for some other programs).

Film

Game breakdown

Taylor has a natural ability to throw the football, and it seems to pop out of his hand and go downfield with little effort. He has the ability to loft it deep or throw it on a lace to the sideline-out from the opposite hash. He has decent mobility and a feel for when to break the pocket, though he's not in the strictest sense a mobile QB. His mechanics can really break down when he's on the move or under pressure, and though he has the arm to get away with it at the high school level (particularly given the talent that surrounds him at a strong Thousand Oaks program), he'll need to recalibrate his risk-reward thought processes as he develops. His footwork can be a little bit busy, even on unpressured dropbacks, and he has a tendency to try to whip it while leaning toward his back foot, so more experience should help him clean up those relatively minor weaknesses.