New Virginia Tech football offer: Jackson Carver

Previously a lacrosse prospect and a Class of 2022 Notre Dame commitment, Carver reclassified when he realized that football may be his future, rather than lax. He's taken multiple visits around the Midwest and mid-Atlantic, and now that he has a Hokie offer in-hand, there's a good chance he makes a trip to see Blacksburg in-person. Should the Irish (or fellow in-state program Indiana) offer, it may be a tough opportunity for him to pass up, for for the time being, there's a chance that getting in the door this early gives the Hokies a serious shot.