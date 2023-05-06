New Virginia Tech football offer: Jabree Coleman
Virginia Tech has offered Philadelphia Imhotep 2025 running back Jabree Coleman. Here's a quick look at him.
Other offers
Georgia (committed), Boston College, Cincinnati, Maryland, Michigan, Michigan State, Mississippi, Nebraska, Oregon, Penn State, Pittsburgh, Rutgers, Tennessee, Texas A&M, West Virginia, Connecticut, Temple
The latest
Coleman committed to Georgia nearly a year ago, and has given no serious indication that he's wavering in that decision. The Dawgs have a history of running back success out of Philly (Eagles running back D'Andre Swift is back in his native city after playing at St. Joseph Prep and then Georgia before the Detroit Lions). Offering a wide swath of players from the city and the Imhotep program may well enable the Hokies to at least wrangle a visit out of him, but for the time being, this is unlikely to be a serious recruitment unless the Hokies are a national contender this Fall.
Game breakdown
Coleman is a big running back with deceptive speed - he never looks like he's straining, but in the process he's burning right past defenders. He has decent vision in the hole, but is at his best when the game gets a bit more stretched out into the second level and he can set up defensive backs to only get glancing blows on his legs, which he can then run through. His lateral quickness is good-not-great, but even if he has to slow down a bit to execute a harder cut, he can use his upper-body strength to say "forget about it" and stiffarm defenders to the ground. He's a decent weapon in the passing game as well, where his desire to play in space is well served.
Film
