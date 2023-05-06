Virginia Tech has offered Philadelphia Imhotep 2025 running back Jabree Coleman. Here's a quick look at him.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5CbGVzc2VkIHRvIHJlY2VpdmUgYW4gb2ZmZXIgZnJvbSBWaXJnaW5p YSBUZWNoISEgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFn L0hva2llcz9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I0hv a2llczwvYT7wn6aDIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQ29h Y2hFQnJvb2tzP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBDb2FjaEVCcm9va3M8 L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vY3lfd29vZGxhbmQ/ cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QGN5X3dvb2RsYW5kPC9hPiA8YSBocmVm PSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vOTlESHptVW1oYiI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tLzk5 REh6bVVtaGI8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgSmFicmVlIENvbGVtYW4gKEBDb2xl bWFuSmFicmVlKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0NvbGVt YW5KYWJyZWUvc3RhdHVzLzE2NTM4OTQ4NDIzMjg1MzUwNDU/cmVmX3NyYz10 d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+TWF5IDMsIDIwMjM8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2Ny aXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93 aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8 L2Rpdj4KCg==

Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community. Already INSIDE? Join the conversation on The Gobbler!

Other offers

Georgia (committed), Boston College, Cincinnati, Maryland, Michigan, Michigan State, Mississippi, Nebraska, Oregon, Penn State, Pittsburgh, Rutgers, Tennessee, Texas A&M, West Virginia, Connecticut, Temple

The latest

Coleman committed to Georgia nearly a year ago, and has given no serious indication that he's wavering in that decision. The Dawgs have a history of running back success out of Philly (Eagles running back D'Andre Swift is back in his native city after playing at St. Joseph Prep and then Georgia before the Detroit Lions). Offering a wide swath of players from the city and the Imhotep program may well enable the Hokies to at least wrangle a visit out of him, but for the time being, this is unlikely to be a serious recruitment unless the Hokies are a national contender this Fall.

Game breakdown

Coleman is a big running back with deceptive speed - he never looks like he's straining, but in the process he's burning right past defenders. He has decent vision in the hole, but is at his best when the game gets a bit more stretched out into the second level and he can set up defensive backs to only get glancing blows on his legs, which he can then run through. His lateral quickness is good-not-great, but even if he has to slow down a bit to execute a harder cut, he can use his upper-body strength to say "forget about it" and stiffarm defenders to the ground. He's a decent weapon in the passing game as well, where his desire to play in space is well served.

Film