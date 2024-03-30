Virginia Tech has offered Winston-Salem (N.C.) Oak Grove 2026 offensive lineman Jabian Shabazz. Here's a quick look at him.

Other offers

Maryland, North Carolina, Appalachian State, Liberty

The latest

Shabazz was offered at the tail end of a visit to campus, so his experience and the combination with the positive news of receiving a scholarship opportunity (at that stage, just his second power-conference option) can blend together to get things off on a strong note. His primary point of contact has been non-coaching staffer Brent Davis - who has been playing a big role in identifying OL targets - and continuing to get to know other members of the staff will be important because of the different restrictions in how non-coaching staffers can work the recruiting trail. For now though, VT should be in extremely good early shape. He does a good job getting into his initial pass-set, but as with his run-blocking, he can rely on simply overpowering pass-rushers rather than using technique and movement (he'll have to get comfortable learning to give ground) to close off paths to the quarterback.

Film

Game breakdown

Shabazz is a simply massive offensive lineman at the high school level, for all the positives and negatives that can imply. He can be a bit heavy-footed at the point of contact and tends to stop the feet, just sort of shove the defensive lineman, and lean on him. He shows good overall athletic ability when moving laterally in zone blocking, so what he lacks there is more a matter of adapting to a growing body and honing his technique (and he hasn't had to hone it in high school because his size and power overwhelm opponents). When he does executed drive-blocking solidly, the upside is extremely clear, as his strength and controlled foot quickness are tough for any player at that level to deal with. He'll want to improve his flexibility, but it's worth noting that he's comfortable getting low - even including cut-blocking - a rarity for high school linemen, particularly taller ones.