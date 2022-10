Virginia Tech has offered LaGrange (Ga.) Troup County 2024 defensive end Ja'Qualin Birdsong. Here's a quick look at him.

Birdsong already has a handful of bigtime offers, and spent his Summer (and the early part of the Fall) traveling around the Southeast. Hokies defensive backs coach Derek Jones is his lead recruiter - and expected to be one of VT's top recruiting assistants in due time. Birdsong hasn't yet scheduled a visit to Blacksburg, but one is possible for a game - the staff is aiming to have a big visit weekend for Miami, though that may be diminished by the recently-announced 12:30 start - and that would hep kick things off in earnest.

