Ticker
{{content.title}}
premium-icon
Edit
{{ timeAgo('2018-05-28 07:30:00 -0500') }} football Edit

New Virginia Tech football offer: Ja'Bray Young

Tim Sullivan • HokieHaven.com
@sullivti
Editor
Tim Sullivan is the Editor of HokieHaven.com. A University of Michigan alumnus, he is a decade-plus veteran of the recruiting industry.

Virginia Tech has offered Melissa (Texas) 2020 running back Ja'Bray Young. Here's a quick look at him.

Other notable offers

Boston College, Kansas, SMU, Syracuse

The latest

Young is still relatively early in his recruiting process, with most of his visits going to local schools like SMU. With Virginia Tech now in the mix, it's likely that he tries to make a visit to Blacksburg to check out campus. Of course, with his sophomore year of high school just ending, there's plenty of time to get that done, so there's no hurry at this point. Look for the Hokies' staff to approach this one patiently unless and until Young's offer list really blows up.

Film

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}