football

New Virginia Tech football offer: J'Zavien Currence

Virginia Tech has offered Rock Hill (S.C.) South Pointe 2026 athlete J'Zavien Currence. Here's a quick look at him.

Other offers

Arkansas, Maryland, North Carolina State, South Carolina, West Virginia, Charlotte, East Carolina

The latest

Currence projects as one of the top 2026 safeties in the region, and while the Hokies aren't exactly on the cutting edge of his recruitment, a kid with a half-dozen Power-5 offers during his freshman year is going to have a massive offer list, so they're reasonably early. Coincidentally, his offer comes on a day when a South Pointe alum opted to enter the Transfer Portal - but Eli Adams is leaving Blacksburg on positive terms, and the fact that there was a player from the school at all indicates that there's familiarity with the program. Getting Currence on a visit this offseason will be a major priority.

