Virginia Tech has offered Rock Hill (S.C.) South Pointe 2026 athlete J'Zavien Currence. Here's a quick look at him.

Currence projects as one of the top 2026 safeties in the region, and while the Hokies aren't exactly on the cutting edge of his recruitment, a kid with a half-dozen Power-5 offers during his freshman year is going to have a massive offer list, so they're reasonably early. Coincidentally, his offer comes on a day when a South Pointe alum opted to enter the Transfer Portal - but Eli Adams is leaving Blacksburg on positive terms, and the fact that there was a player from the school at all indicates that there's familiarity with the program. Getting Currence on a visit this offseason will be a major priority.

