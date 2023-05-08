Virginia Tech has offered Philadelphia St. Joseph's Prep 2025 running back Isaiah West. Here's a quick look at him.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5BZnRlciBhIGdyZWF0IHRhbGsgd2l0aCA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczov L3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0NvYWNoRUJyb29rcz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3 Ij5AQ29hY2hFQnJvb2tzPC9hPiBJIGFtIGJsZXNzZWQgdG8gaGF2ZSByZWNl aXZlZCBhbiBvZmZlciBmcm9tIFZpcmdpbmlhIFRlY2ghPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0 cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL0hva2llcz9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7 cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I0hva2llczwvYT7imqHvuI88YSBocmVm PSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3J5bmUwMTE/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1 RXRmdyI+QHJ5bmUwMTE8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5j b20vVF9Sb2tlbj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AVF9Sb2tlbjwvYT4g PGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9Db2FjaF9TdWc/cmVmX3Ny Yz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QENvYWNoX1N1ZzwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6 Ly90LmNvL2s3TWV3UXNxM3AiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9rN01ld1FzcTNw PC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IElzYWlhaCBXZXN0IChASXNhaWFoV2VzdF8xMikg PGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9Jc2FpYWhXZXN0XzEyL3N0 YXR1cy8xNjU0MjUwNjI3NzQzMDY4MTY2P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0Znci Pk1heSA0LCAyMDIzPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBz cmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIg Y2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community. Already INSIDE? Join the conversation on The Gobbler!

Other offers

The latest

West hails from a Philly-area powerhouse, though he doesn't quite have the overstuffed offer list of some of the Hokies' other recent prospects in the City. He's been on visits to a few of the usual suspects - Boston College, Penn State, West Virginia - and the Hokies will want to get him to town this Summer to develop his familiarity with the Virginia Tech program. Players from St. Joseph's Prep often are well-traveled, and VT should have a chance to develop a relationship before the field gets too crowded.

Game breakdown

West is a downhill-first running back who likes to move laterally behind the line of scrimmage to find the right hole to burst through. He likes to bounce things outside a bit even though he has good-not-great speed - and the power to truck defenders when he approaches them with a head of steam, or carry them if they try to grab him aroudn the waist or legs. Thanks to his size, physicality (both running and blocking) and ability in the receiving game, he has third-down back qualities in addition to the traits that should allow him to be an every-down feature back at the next level.

Film