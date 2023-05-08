PHNjcmlwdD4KICAoZnVuY3Rpb24odyxkLHMsbCxpKXsKICAgICAgICBpZiAo
{{ timeAgo('2023-05-08 11:20:00 -0500') }}
football
New Virginia Tech football offer: Isaiah West
Tim Sullivan
•
HokieHaven
Editor
Tim Sullivan is the Editor of HokieHaven.com. A University of Michigan alumnus, he is a decade-plus veteran of the recruiting industry.
Virginia Tech has offered Philadelphia St. Joseph's Prep 2025 running back Isaiah West. Here's a quick look at him.
Other offers
The latest
West hails from a Philly-area powerhouse, though he doesn't quite have the overstuffed offer list of some of the Hokies' other recent prospects in the City. He's been on visits to a few of the usual suspects - Boston College, Penn State, West Virginia - and the Hokies will want to get him to town this Summer to develop his familiarity with the Virginia Tech program. Players from St. Joseph's Prep often are well-traveled, and VT should have a chance to develop a relationship before the field gets too crowded.
Game breakdown
West is a downhill-first running back who likes to move laterally behind the line of scrimmage to find the right hole to burst through. He likes to bounce things outside a bit even though he has good-not-great speed - and the power to truck defenders when he approaches them with a head of steam, or carry them if they try to grab him aroudn the waist or legs. Thanks to his size, physicality (both running and blocking) and ability in the receiving game, he has third-down back qualities in addition to the traits that should allow him to be an every-down feature back at the next level.
