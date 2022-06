New Virginia Tech football offer: Isaiah Simmons

Virginia Tech has put plenty of effort into being a factor in the 757, and being ahead of the curve on players from the ColtBoyz middle school program is a big step toward knowing you're in the mix for the best players in the area. Simmons is inexperienced in the recruiting world (even for an eighth-grader), with just a visit to Old Dominion under his belt, plus a Jackson State offer - from a program that's going to blanket the country with offers for prospects that aren't really attainable. VT should be able to host Simmons this Summer before he begins his career at Maury High, building early bonds in a recruiting process that has a long, long way to go.