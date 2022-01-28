 HokieHaven - New Virginia Tech football offer: Isaiah Shirley
{{ timeAgo('2022-01-28 11:54:51 -0600') }} football Edit

New Virginia Tech football offer: Isaiah Shirley

Virginia Tech has offered Boone (N.C.) Watauga 2023 defensive end Isaiah Shirley. Here's a quick look at him.

Other notable offers

Appalachian State. Louisville, NC State, Wake Forest

The latest

Shirley has seen a few of the in-state options already, including hometown Appalachian State. Virginia Tech's offer came shortly after head coach Brent Pry (along with assistants Stu Holt and Joe Rudolph) dropped by his high school, so there's a relationship beginning to build with the program, even if it's just getting started with the prospect himself. Getting him on a spring visit to campus will be a priority to jump-start that process, and the Orange and Maroon shouldn't be too far behind the programs with which he has a bit more familiarity.

