New Virginia Tech football offer: Isaiah Shirley

Virginia Tech has offered Boone (N.C.) Watauga 2023 defensive end Isaiah Shirley. Here's a quick look at him.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Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.
Other notable offers
Appalachian State. Louisville, NC State, Wake Forest
The latest
Shirley has seen a few of the in-state options already, including hometown Appalachian State. Virginia Tech's offer came shortly after head coach Brent Pry (along with assistants Stu Holt and Joe Rudolph) dropped by his high school, so there's a relationship beginning to build with the program, even if it's just getting started with the prospect himself. Getting him on a spring visit to campus will be a priority to jump-start that process, and the Orange and Maroon shouldn't be too far behind the programs with which he has a bit more familiarity.
Film
Chat about this story and all things Hokies and Hokie recruiting on our premium message board, The Gobbler!