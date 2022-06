New Virginia Tech football offer: Isaiah Robinson

Robinson's offer came just a few days after competing at Virginia Tech's Sunday camp, and it's the first one for the talented wideout. He's a two-sport athlete (also playing basketball) at a school that the Hokies have spent a lot of effort working to build relationships with this offseason. Getting in the door early and crafting those bonds is a great early start, particularly for a kid who's been on campus even before his sophomore year began. There's a long way to go, but VT has pushed the right buttons early.