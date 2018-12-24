Raikes is already building a decent amount of steam on the recruiting trail, and noted early in the process that Cincinnati, Duke, Louisville, and Wake Forest were already standing out. Of course, his star is on the rise, so he may end up with even bigger options (Penn State and Wisconsin are among those showing interest), including, now, Virginia Tech. He's already begun to build a rapport with defensive line coach Charley Wiles, and the Hokies' increasing profile in the Garden State should also be a boost in the long run. VT will want to get him on campus for a junior day this Winter, and then the recruiting process can truly get kick-started.