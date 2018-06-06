New Virginia Tech football offer: Isaiah Johnson
Virginia Tech has offered Bluefield (W.Va.) 2021 defensive back Isaiah Johnson. Here's a quick look at him.
Other notable offers
Kentucky, Maryland, Rutgers, West Virginia
The latest
Johnson's star is rising, with offers rolling in over the past week. He impressed at Penn State's camp Saturday, and since then has seen much of his college attention arrive. He comes from an area very close to Blacksburg's location in Southwest Virginia (just across the border), which should facilitate visiting... as early as this weekend. While in-state West Virginia has been considered the favorite, the Hokies have a chance to make a real push here.