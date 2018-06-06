Ticker
New Virginia Tech football offer: Isaiah Johnson

Tim Sullivan • HokieHaven.com
@sullivti
Editor
Tim Sullivan is the Editor of HokieHaven.com. A University of Michigan alumnus, he is a decade-plus veteran of the recruiting industry.

Virginia Tech has offered Bluefield (W.Va.) 2021 defensive back Isaiah Johnson. Here's a quick look at him.

Other notable offers

Kentucky, Maryland, Rutgers, West Virginia

The latest

Johnson's star is rising, with offers rolling in over the past week. He impressed at Penn State's camp Saturday, and since then has seen much of his college attention arrive. He comes from an area very close to Blacksburg's location in Southwest Virginia (just across the border), which should facilitate visiting... as early as this weekend. While in-state West Virginia has been considered the favorite, the Hokies have a chance to make a real push here.

Film

