Virginia Tech has offered Durham (N.C.) Southern 2025 defensive tackle Isaiah Campbell. Here's a quick look at him.

Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community. Already INSIDE? Join the conversation on The Gobbler!

Other offers

Alabama, Auburn, Clemson, Colorado, Duke, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, LSU, Louisville, Miami (FL), North Carolina, North Carolina State, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Penn State, Rutgers, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia Tech, Virginia, Wake Forest, Charlotte, East Carolina, Old Dominion, Campbell, Elon, North Carolina A&T

The latest

Although Campbell recently named a top ten of Alabama, Clemson, Duke, LSU, Miami (Fla.), North Carolina, NC State, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, and Penn State, he's still fielding interest from other programs around the country, and giving at least some attention to programs that weren't on board when he narrowed the list. That should include Virginia Tech, which has some good history in the Triangle Region of North Carolina, and a strong recruiting contingent after him in JC Price and Chris Marve. Getting him to a game this Fall can put VT in serious play.

Film

Game breakdown

Campbell is not necessarily a first-step quickness guy out of the gate, but he gets up to speed within a couple strides, and the combination of speed and power he manages to bring at the point of attack is impressive. He has a decent arsenal of pass-rush moves, and knows how to take advantage of his quickness against slower linemen, or power against those who are less strong. He has good long speed too, and while that's not the most important thing for an interior lineman, it speaks to an underlying level of athleticism that can be apparent once his body is fully mature.