Virginia Tech has offered Louisville (Ky.) Male 2025 offensive lineman Isaac Sowells. Here's a quick look at him.

Other offers

Duke, Kentucky, Louisville, NC State, South Carolina, Virginia, Wake Forest, West Virginia, James Madison, Toledo, Bethune-Cookman, Eastern Kentucky, Indiana State

The latest

Sowells's offer came at the most opportune time: while he was on-campus for a game visit (and the fact that the Hokies beat Wake Forest last weekend is a nice little bonus, as well). Taking that trip without having yet received the offer, and then picking it up while in town indicates serious mutual interest. Sowells has been on trips around the region, including to both in-state programs, so the Hokies don't immediately vault to the top of the list, but on-field success should help them remain firmly in the mix as rthe early stages of his recruitment play out.

Film

Game breakdown

Sowells is a sturdily-built player with good natural strength, and decent straight-line speed. He also has experience playing as an offensive tackle, but also the rare high school experience as a center that he can translate to the next level. His lateral movement can be a bit ponderous at times, so as he shapes his body, emphasizing quickness in his legs and feet will be important. He also - like many high school players - tends to stop his feet on contact with a defender, and he'll want to work on continuing to drive forward without that pause (and without kicking his legs back toward his butt to try to gain momentum). When he does get moving again, the low leverage that comes naturally to him and a desire to finish plays will see him pancake opposition players from any of the three levels of D.