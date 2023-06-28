News More News
ago football Edit

New Virginia Tech football offer: Hunter Solwold

Tim Sullivan • HokieHaven
Editor
@sullivti
Tim Sullivan is the Editor of HokieHaven.com. A University of Michigan alumnus, he is a decade-plus veteran of the recruiting industry.

Virginia Tech has offered Towson (Md.) Loyola-Blakefield 2025 tight end Hunter Solwold. Here's a quick look at him.

Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community. Already INSIDE? Join the conversation on The Gobbler!

Other offers

Virginia Tech is his first

The latest

Solwold camped in Blacksburg on Sunday, and picked up his opportunity from the Hokies in the aftermath. He's a tight end at the high school level, but is looking for his college attention as a longsnapper, where he's considered the No. 2 prospect in the nation by Kohl's Snapping. The fact that Virginia Tech is the first through the door, has a long history of special teams excellence, and has already hosted him on a visit should keep the Orange and Maroon in strong position for as long as they continue to actively recruit Solwold.

Game breakdown

Solwold is a snapper first and foremost, and he manages to get the ball back to his holder or punter with a tight, low spiral. His dad, Mike, played for five seasons in the NFL at the position, so there's a lifelong familiarity for the young prospect. He's a good enough athlete that he could contribute at the tight end position (though it's uncommon at the Power-5 level for the snapper to also be a position player), and if nothing else that helps him in punt coverage. He'll want to clean up his running technique - there's some wasted motion, especially in the upper body - and his tackling before arriving at the next level, but the tools are there to be successful.

Film

----

Chat about this story and all things Hokies and Hokie recruiting on our premium message board, The Gobbler!

Follow on Twitter: @Hokie_Haven @sullivti @realtbannerman @connormardian10

Like us on Facebook, support the site by following our YouTube channel and Instagram account @Hokie_Haven.

Tips/questions/concerns? E-mail publisher Tim Sullivan here.

Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.

---

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}