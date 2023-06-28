Virginia Tech has offered Towson (Md.) Loyola-Blakefield 2025 tight end Hunter Solwold. Here's a quick look at him.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5CbGVzc2VkIGFuZCBob25vcmVkIHRvIHJlY2VpdmUgbXkgZmlyc3Qg RDEgUDUgb2ZmZXIgZnJvbSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29t L0hva2llc0ZCP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBIb2tpZXNGQjwvYT4g YWZ0ZXIgYSBncmVhdCBjYW1wIHllc3RlcmRheSEgVGhhbmtzIHRvIDxhIGhy ZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQ29hY2hQcnlWVD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3 c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AQ29hY2hQcnlWVDwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9jb2FjaHN0dWhvbHQ/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+ QGNvYWNoc3R1aG9sdDwvYT4gJmFtcDsgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0 dGVyLmNvbS90aGVjb2FjaG1jY29tYnM/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+ QHRoZWNvYWNobWNjb21iczwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVy LmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL0dvSG9raWVzP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3 c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jR29Ib2tpZXM8L2E+PGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0 dGVyLmNvbS9BbnRob255WmVoeW91ZT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5A QW50aG9ueVplaHlvdWU8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5j b20vS29obHNTbmFwcGluZz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AS29obHNT bmFwcGluZzwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9zdWxs aXZ0aT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5Ac3VsbGl2dGk8L2E+IDxhIGhy ZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vSG9raWVfSGF2ZW4/cmVmX3NyYz10 d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QEhva2llX0hhdmVuPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczov L3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2RhdmlkZm94MTJfP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0Znci PkBkYXZpZGZveDEyXzwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNv bS9Db2FjaFZpbGxhZ3JhbmE/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QENvYWNo VmlsbGFncmFuYTwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9S aXZhbHNGcmllZG1hbj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AUml2YWxzRnJp ZWRtYW48L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vTW9oclJl Y3J1aXRpbmc/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QE1vaHJSZWNydWl0aW5n PC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vbXRPclMzcWgzciI+cGljLnR3 aXR0ZXIuY29tL210T3JTM3FoM3I8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgSHVudGVyIFNv bHdvbGQgKEBIU29sd29sZDIwMjUpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRl ci5jb20vSFNvbHdvbGQyMDI1L3N0YXR1cy8xNjczMzU1NDY5NjYwODY4NjA5 P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkp1bmUgMjYsIDIwMjM8L2E+PC9ibG9j a3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3Jp cHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Other offers

Virginia Tech is his first

The latest

Solwold camped in Blacksburg on Sunday, and picked up his opportunity from the Hokies in the aftermath. He's a tight end at the high school level, but is looking for his college attention as a longsnapper, where he's considered the No. 2 prospect in the nation by Kohl's Snapping. The fact that Virginia Tech is the first through the door, has a long history of special teams excellence, and has already hosted him on a visit should keep the Orange and Maroon in strong position for as long as they continue to actively recruit Solwold.

Game breakdown

Solwold is a snapper first and foremost, and he manages to get the ball back to his holder or punter with a tight, low spiral. His dad, Mike, played for five seasons in the NFL at the position, so there's a lifelong familiarity for the young prospect. He's a good enough athlete that he could contribute at the tight end position (though it's uncommon at the Power-5 level for the snapper to also be a position player), and if nothing else that helps him in punt coverage. He'll want to clean up his running technique - there's some wasted motion, especially in the upper body - and his tackling before arriving at the next level, but the tools are there to be successful.

