Virginia Tech has offered Dinwiddie (Va.) 2025 running back Harry Dalton. Here's a quick look at him.

Dalton had a big sophomore season - culminating with a state title the day before he picked up his Hokie offer - and that has college coaches paying attention. He is inexperienced on the recruiting trail, but Virginia Tech's desire to be ahead of the curve in-state is being backed up with actions rather than just words, and that should pay off. Getting Dalton on a recruiting visit for a junior day this offseason is likely, and then Brent Pry and JC Price can take the relationship to the next level (and he can get to know RBs coach Stu Holt).

----

