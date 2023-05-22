Virginia Tech has offered Pahokee (Fla.) 2025 wide receiver Hardley Gilmore. Here's a quick look at him.

Other offers

Alabama, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Illinois, Louisville, Maryland, Miami (FL), Michigan, Mississippi, Penn State, Pittsburgh, South Carolina, Syracuse, Tennessee, Texas A&M, UCF, West Virginia, Charlotte, Florida Atlantic, Liberty, Middle Tennessee State, South Florida, Western Kentucky, Florida A&M

The latest

Like several other recent VT offers, the Hokies will have to show on the field that they intend to return to the national stage to have a chance at landing Gilmore. Since he's a Class of 2025 prospect, there's fortunately enough of a runway that this is realistic. Gilmore was in Blacksburg over the weekend participating in Michael Vick's (not technically VT-affiliated) NIL camp, so there's a bit of familiarity with campus already, and he's already had the chance to catch passes from 2024 commit Davi Belfort.

Game breakdown

Gilmore is a very fast receiver on the edge, and his ability to combine that speed with an impressive use of quickness at the line to get releases on DBs in tight coverage allows him to be a major deep threat. In route-running, he's able to use quickness and subtlety to change directions in ways that get him a lot of separation with little wasted effort. His height and ball skills should allow him to continue winning jump-balls even when opposing corners are good enough to stick with him in college (because in high school they are not). He'll want to get stronger in the lower body to be more of a threat after the catch and to have an impact in the blocking game, but the speed is something that will translate anywhere.

Film