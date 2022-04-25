New Virginia Tech football offer: Hannes Hammer

Hammer, a native of Germany, plays his high school ball just up the road in Roanoke. That's allowed him to take a number of visits to Blacksburg, including for a couple games last Fall (invited by the previous staff - though primary point of contact Jeron Gouveia-Winslow is still around), and for a spring practice last month. VT is the first Power-5 offer, and Eastern Michigan is his only other FBS option by this point. However, he's been a regular visitor to UVa and Wake Forest, and has been around the region pretty regularly, so if the Hokies' offer breaks the seal, his list could expand rapidly just with programs he's already seen. Foreign students are often less-interested in the typical football-centric hierarchy of colleges, so selling him on an academic and football fit will be important. The Hokies also have a Germany-based offensive lineman (Danijel Miletic) already on the roster, so they can provide some familiarity there.