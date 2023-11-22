Virginia Tech has offered Pennington (N.J.) School 2025 defensive end Haleem Muhammad. Here's a quick look at him.

Advertisement

Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community. Already INSIDE? Join the conversation on The Gobbler!

Other offers

Cincinnati, Maryland, Syracuse, West Virginia

The latest

Muhammad is somewhat under-the-radar: he picked up offers from Maryland and Syracuse after camping with them this Summer, but despite a solid junior season, he's only added a couple more offers over the course of the Fall. That should mean there's plenty of time to build a relationship before the list of suitors explodes, and the Hokies will work to do that. His only major visit this Fall (typical for private-school players who often have Saturday games) was to Penn State a couple weeks ago, and the Nittany Lions have yet to offer.

Film

Game breakdown

Muhammad is a broadly-build defensive end/tackle combo who likely bulks up to be a full-time interior guy at the next level. He does a really good job attacking the shoulder of offensive linemen, and using his strength to control that player with one arm, leaving the other free to make tackles, get disengaged from the blocker, or occupy a double-team. He can also two-gap offensive linemen, controlling them at the point of attack before ripping free when the play develops in the backfield (Muhammad also uses this skillset to maintain a disciplined edge against outside threats). He has good burst off the ball and the speed to pursue plays in the backfield. As his body develops, he'll have to maintain his burst with more size.