It's very early in the process for Duggan, who picked up offers from VT and Virginia yesterday... before he's even completed his freshman year of high school. The fact that the Hokies are in the door this early - and of course, that he's an in-state guy from the high-priority Tidewater area - should allow them to build a relationship over time. Expect them to remain involved in Duggan's recruitment for as long as they'd like to be.