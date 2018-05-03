New Virginia Tech football offer: Griffin Duggan
Yesterday, Virginia Tech offered Norfolk (Va.) Nansemond Suffolk Academy 2021 offensive lineman Griffin Duggan. Here's a quick look at him.
Other notable offers
Virginia also offered yesterday
The latest
It's very early in the process for Duggan, who picked up offers from VT and Virginia yesterday... before he's even completed his freshman year of high school. The fact that the Hokies are in the door this early - and of course, that he's an in-state guy from the high-priority Tidewater area - should allow them to build a relationship over time. Expect them to remain involved in Duggan's recruitment for as long as they'd like to be.