Virginia Tech has offered Riverview (Fla.) Sumner 2024 safety Gregory Smith III. Here's a quick look at him.

Other offers

Iowa State, USF, Vanderbilt, Howard (official visits), Mississippi, Florida State, Florida, Bowling Green, Northern Illinois, Toledo, Delaware State, North Carolina A&T, South Dakota, Tennessee Tech

The latest

Smith has had a number of high-profile options at the table at points in his process, but has unofficially narrowed to Iowa State, USF, Vanderbilt, and HBCU Howard. That would seem to leave an opening for a program like Virginia Tech. The Hokies' interest is mostly at safety for the two-way prospect (he actually prefers quarterback - or at least a shot to play it - at the next level), with position coach Pierson Prioleau his primary point of contact. If VT can get him on campus, selling him on a chance to try QB before a likely eventual move to the defensive backfield wwill be an important pitch.

Film

Game breakdown

Smith plays a couple different spots in the defensive backfield, but his primary role is the one he's best-at for the long-term: a deep free safety who can break on the ball (and come up to play the run) with an emphasis on not letting anything get behind him. He has very good straight-line speed and a nose for the ball, and when he comes up to play the run, he can lower a shoulder and drop the boom. When he plays corner, you can see that he's not a natural hip-flipper, though his agility on offense may point to the chance that it'd be there if he focused on that position. As a QB, he has an accurate arm, though it's not a cannon, and an ability to read the game and buy time with his feet or scramble for yardage when pressured.