Virginia Tech has offered Baltimore (Md.) Dundalk 2026 offensive lineman Gregory Maddox. Here's a quick look at him.

Maddox already holds offers from a few programs that have historically recruited (BC, Maryland, Penn State) or intend to recruit (Charlotte, Michigan State) well in the Baltimore area. Virginia Tech has Elijah Brooks on the case, and the new RBs coach has been spreading his offer net in the Charm City in recent days. Given how early it is in Maddox's recruitment, convincing him to at least get to campus for a visit or camp this Summer is a likely first step, but as with other players who have early options, the Orange and Maroon have to show on the field that they're worth picking over other programs with more recent success.

