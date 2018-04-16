Penn was on-campus for yesterday's spring game when he picked up an offer from the Hokies. That wasn't his first time in Blacksburg, either. With a 2018 teammate (QB/Ath DeJuan Ellis) signing with VT in February, there are plenty of connections in play. Of course, the trip from the Baltimore area where Penn lives to the University of Maryland is a short one, so that's the geographically convenient program, and the Terps were in the door first. Still, VT will have nearly three years to continue to recruit Penn before Signing Day 2021.