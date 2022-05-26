New Virginia Tech football offer: Grant Stec

A Chicago-area native who has already taken a number of trips around Big Ten Country (and has family connections at some of the programs), Stec may be a tough pull for the Hokies. However, the coaching staff has been deliberate in its approach to focus on Midwestern pipelines rather than trying to go to Texas or the West, and Chicago is a place they've put in some effort. He has mentioned plans to make more college visits over the course of the camp season, and if Blacksburg is on the docket (not planned yet), the Orange and Maroon should have some saying power. Oddly, Tyler Bowen is his primary recruiter even though he had a pre-existing relationship with Stu Holt from that coach's time at Louisville.