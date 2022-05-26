 HokieHaven - New Virginia Tech football offer: Grant Stec
{{ timeAgo('2022-05-26 18:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

New Virginia Tech football offer: Grant Stec

Tim Sullivan • HokieHaven
Editor
@sullivti
Tim Sullivan is the Editor of HokieHaven.com. A University of Michigan alumnus, he is a decade-plus veteran of the recruiting industry.

Virginia Tech has offered Algonquin (Ill.) Jacobs 2024 tight end Grant Stec. Here's a quick look at him.

Other offers

Arkansas, Illinois, Iowa, Iowa State, Louisville, Michigan State, Minnesota, Missouri, Northwestern, Penn State, Purdue, Rutgers, Syracuse, Tennessee, Wisconsin, Cincinnati, Western Michigan

The latest

A Chicago-area native who has already taken a number of trips around Big Ten Country (and has family connections at some of the programs), Stec may be a tough pull for the Hokies. However, the coaching staff has been deliberate in its approach to focus on Midwestern pipelines rather than trying to go to Texas or the West, and Chicago is a place they've put in some effort. He has mentioned plans to make more college visits over the course of the camp season, and if Blacksburg is on the docket (not planned yet), the Orange and Maroon should have some saying power. Oddly, Tyler Bowen is his primary recruiter even though he had a pre-existing relationship with Stu Holt from that coach's time at Louisville.

Film

