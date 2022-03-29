New Virginia Tech football offer: Gerard Johnson
Virginia Tech has offered Virginia Beach (Va.) Cox 2024 defensive end Gerard Johnson. Here's a quick look at him.
Other offers
Duke, Old Dominion
The latest
Johnson burst onto the scene in late January with offers from hometown Old Dominion and Duke, and now the Hokies have hopped into the fray, showing that they're very serious about returning to recruiting power in the Tidewater area. While he's a two-way player at Cox, the expectation is that he grows into a true defensive lineman (and therefore it's no surprise that JC Price is his lead recruiter). Johnson participated in last weekend's Under Armour camp in Baltimore, but otherwise has maintained a relatively low profile on the recruiting trail. Now that they've offered, the VT coaches are sure to push for him to visit campus during spring ball.
Film
