New Virginia Tech football offer: Gerard Johnson

Johnson burst onto the scene in late January with offers from hometown Old Dominion and Duke, and now the Hokies have hopped into the fray, showing that they're very serious about returning to recruiting power in the Tidewater area. While he's a two-way player at Cox, the expectation is that he grows into a true defensive lineman (and therefore it's no surprise that JC Price is his lead recruiter). Johnson participated in last weekend's Under Armour camp in Baltimore, but otherwise has maintained a relatively low profile on the recruiting trail. Now that they've offered, the VT coaches are sure to push for him to visit campus during spring ball.