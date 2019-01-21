Ticker
New Virginia Tech football offer: George Rooks

Tim Sullivan • HokieHaven.com
@sullivti
Editor
Virginia Tech has offered Jersey City (N.J.) St. Peter's Prep 2021 defensive end George Rooks. Here's a quick look at him.

Other notable offers

Auburn, Boston College, Michigan, Notre Dame, Rutgers, others

The latest

