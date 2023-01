Virginia Tech has offered Upper Marlboro (Md.) Rock Creek Christian 2025 receiver Geo Kontosis. Here's a quick look at him.

Kontosis picked up a handful of offers before his sophomore year, but Maryland - the local program - pulled the trigger on an offer in October and hosted him for an unofficial visit in November. He's relatively inexperienced on the recruiting trail, and getting down to Blacksburg to check out what Virginia Tech has to offer will be a priority for this offseason. Keeping up the relationship (and continuing to build bonds with the broader DMV region) will be important for the Hokies.

