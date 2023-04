Virginia Tech has offered Wyndmoor (Pa.) La Salle 2026 quarterback Gavin Sidwar. Here's a quick look at him.

Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community. Already INSIDE? Join the conversation on The Gobbler !

Sidwar visited Blacksburg on Thursday before receiving the offer - his second trip to campus after he saw the Orange and Maroon play Georgia Tech back in November. Since he's just a rising sophomore, there's a ton of time to go in his recruitment, but only Maryland beat the Hokies to the punch with an offer, so there's time to open up a bit of a lead on the rest of the field. Penn State and Pitt (which have hosted him on multiple occasions) will be formidable if they offer, but for now VT is in strong position with a long recruitment ahead.

----

Chat about this story and all things Hokies and Hokie recruiting on our premium message board, The Gobbler!

Follow on Twitter: @Hokie_Haven @sullivti @realtbannerman @connormardian10

Like us on Facebook, support the site by following our YouTube channel and Instagram account @Hokie_Haven.

Tips/questions/concerns? E-mail publisher Tim Sullivan here.

Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.

---