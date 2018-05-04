Like several other players, Blackwell has picked up his VT offer on the heels of a strong performance at the Rivals Three-Stripe Camp in North Carolina. It's still very early in his recruitment, but being among the first programs to get into the door for him is big. So too is VT's emphasis on North Carolina (including an offer to and past visit from his 2019 teammate, quarterback Sam Howell, who has committed to Florida State). There are multiple years for plenty of twists and turns in this recruitment, but VT should remain a player for Blackwell.