VT has tried to make an effort to develop a recruiting footprint in Middle Tennessee, but has been unable to do so at this point. However, that won't stop the staff trying, with Smith the latest foray. The Hokies are the biggest offer on the sheet to date - the SEC's Vanderbilt is the only other Power-5 opportunity he has, though Tennessee has been showing interest, too - and that could help. The first domino to fall in the region could help several others grow their interest in Virginia Tech, but as yet, that first player has yet to pick VT.