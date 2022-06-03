 HokieHaven - New Virginia Tech football offer: Gabriel Williams
New Virginia Tech football offer: Gabriel Williams

Tim Sullivan • HokieHaven
Editor
Virginia Tech has offered Baltimore St. Frances Academy 2024 linebacker Gabriel Williams. Here's a quick look at him.

Other offers

Boston College, Georgia Tech, Maryland, Mississippi, Notre Dame, Penn State, West Virginia, Bowling Green, Buffalo, Kent State, Memphis, Toledo

The latest

Williams was part of VT's wave of offers at Baltimore St. Frances Academy after OC Tyler Bowen's visit there. He's also among the higher-profile, with a Rivals250 ranking in addition to his healthy group of offers. As with others at SFA, the key for Virginia Tech may be as much about getting back in the good graces of the staff as it is trying to impress Williams himself. If that happens, group visits to Blacksburg are assured (and VT took a strong step forward by hosting a number of players from the roster for a winter Junior Day, though Williams was not on that trip). Winning on the field will also be important for a high-profile kid with plenty of options, and the Hokies can make their case starting this Fall.

Film

