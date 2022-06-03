New Virginia Tech football offer: Gabriel Williams

Virginia Tech has offered Baltimore St. Frances Academy 2024 linebacker Gabriel Williams. Here's a quick look at him.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Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.
Other offers
Boston College, Georgia Tech, Maryland, Mississippi, Notre Dame, Penn State, West Virginia, Bowling Green, Buffalo, Kent State, Memphis, Toledo
The latest
Williams was part of VT's wave of offers at Baltimore St. Frances Academy after OC Tyler Bowen's visit there. He's also among the higher-profile, with a Rivals250 ranking in addition to his healthy group of offers. As with others at SFA, the key for Virginia Tech may be as much about getting back in the good graces of the staff as it is trying to impress Williams himself. If that happens, group visits to Blacksburg are assured (and VT took a strong step forward by hosting a number of players from the roster for a winter Junior Day, though Williams was not on that trip). Winning on the field will also be important for a high-profile kid with plenty of options, and the Hokies can make their case starting this Fall.
Film
Chat about this story and all things Hokies and Hokie recruiting on our premium message board, The Gobbler!