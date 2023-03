Virginia Tech has offered Rock Hill (S.C.) South Pointe 2025 safety Fred Reese. Here's a quick look at him.

Virginia Tech has done well in the Charlotte area as well as the northern parts of South Carolina... and South Pointe hits both checkboxes (and happens to be a pretty important producer of talent over time). Since Virginia Tech is hopping on board and joining only a Group of Five option in Charlotte, there's a really good chance that VT will be able to write its own tale in the early stages, at the very least. Getting him to campus before the other North/South Carolina programs jump into the mix will be a priority.

----

