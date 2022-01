New Virginia Tech football offer: Fletcher Westphal

Westphal has shown plenty of willingness to take visits to any program that is interested, and that's resulted in a past trip to Blacksburg (for a camp last Summer), and now that the Hokies have an offer on the table, he'll be back in less than a week. A former teammate and close friend of Class of 2022 signee Bryce Duke - who is already enrolled at VT - Westphal has connections to the program and picked up his offer after quarterbacks coach Shawn Quinn swung through Tuscarora High. Virginia Tech should be well-positioned to remain in his recruitment for the long haul.