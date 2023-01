Virginia Tech has offered Greensboro (N.C.) Grimsley 2026 quarterback Faizon Brandon. Here's a quick look at him.

Brandon camped in Blacksburg over the Summer, and took gameday visits to UNC and Duke this Fall. The Hokies' history of recruiting the Greensboro area (and Grimsley High, specifically) should be a benefit, and the fact that he has already seen campus provides obvious benefits. His Power-5 offers have all come this week, and the Hokies are in very good early shape in his recruitment. Getting him back to Blacksburg is all-but a foregone conclusion, but in a recruitment that has three years to go, there should be plenty of twists and turns along the way.

