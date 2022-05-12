New Virginia Tech football offer: Faheem Delane

The name should be familiar: Delane is the younger brother of 2022 Virginia Tech signee Mansoor Delane (who went to a different private school in the DC area). That's... an obvious connection that the staff should be able to take advantage of in the long run. However, Faheem already projects to be a much higher-profile prospect than big bro, with a couple high-end SEC programs among the earliest to offer. Landing him is far from a foregone conclusion, and VT will have to put in serious work here. As with most players whoo project to be standout recruits, success on the field is going to be a big factor when it comes to staying in the mix.