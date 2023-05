Virginia Tech has offered Houston (TexaS) Langham Creek 2027 tight end Zek Ayangbile. Here's a quick look at him.

Virginia Tech is his first

Ayangbile may still be finishing up eighth grade, but his Hokies athletic bloodlines are strong: his dad is NFL tackle Duane Brown and his mom, Ciera Osagbami (née Ayangbile) was a track and field athlete at VT, participating in the throwing events. It's early in his recruitment, and you could fairly say that this is a speculative offer that may not be active four(!) years down the line, but as long as the Hokies want him, they should be able to have a say in the end stages.

With just one short clip available, it's tough to draw too many conclusions about Ayangbile's game. However, that clip does show a defensive end bursting into the backfield and chasing down the quarterback to make a play. When he plays high school ball this Fall, it'll be much easier to get a read on the young player's strengths and weaknesses.

