Pryor camped at Virginia Tech over the weekend to earn the offer, so it's clear he started out with a higher level of interest in the Hokies to begin with. That said, he still has other (high-profile) programs in the mix that beat VT to the offering punch, so even though he's got that affinity, the Hokies are not recipients of a boost from early-mover status. He's planning to get to know each school as more than just a football program, and has three years to go in high school, so there's plenty of time for the coaching staff to inform him about the university and the town of Blacksburg. Of course, continuing to win on the field will hold up that end of the deal.