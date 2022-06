New Virginia Tech football offer: Evan Austin

Austin's offer is a couple weeks old by this point, but it's worth noting that he comes from an area the Hokies want to recruit well (just outside Baltimore), and one that VT has recruited well in the past. A high school quarterback who best projects to receiver or defensive back at the next level, Austin is expected to camp in Blacksburg to show what he can do on each side of the ball. Given that the Orange and Maroon are in the door early, that should be the next step in building serious - and potentially lasting - bonds.