Ticker
{{content.title}}
premium-icon
Edit
{{ timeAgo('2018-05-04 16:03:26 -0500') }} football Edit

New Virginia Tech football offer: Ethan West

Tim Sullivan • HokieHaven.com
@sullivti
Editor
Tim Sullivan is the Editor of HokieHaven.com. A University of Michigan alumnus, he is a decade-plus veteran of the recruiting industry.

Virginia Tech has offered Mosley (Va.) Cosby 2020 wide receiver Ethan West. Here's a quick look at him.

Other notable offers

Duke, LSU, Nebraska, Vanderbilt, Virginia

The latest

West is listed as a wide receiver, but also has interest from colleges when it comes to playing on the defensive side of the ball. VT's interest is as a linebacker or safety, and their reputation on that side is going to be a selling point for the in-state prospect. Virginia has carved out a bit of an early lead, but there's plenty of time to play catch-up. Look for him to get on campus soon, which would really kick-start his recruitment from the Hokie perspective.

Film

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}