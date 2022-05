New Virginia Tech football offer: Ethan Utley

Utley has had plenty of opportunity for exposure and experiences early in the recruiting process. Though he's just wrapping up his freshman year, he's taken unofficial visits to Georgia, LSU, Michigan, and hometown Vanderbilt, with plenty of other programs on the docket for the Summer. Now that Virginia Tech is on the offer list - with Vandy grad (and former Vandy assistant) Chris Marve leading the way in his recruitment - he's hoping to add Blacksburg to the schedule at some point. With a few years of high school yet to go, there's not urgency in his process, but a program like VT will have to lay groundwork in order to stick around when the offer list continues too blossom.