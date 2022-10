Virginia Tech has offered Mooresville (N.C.) Lake Norman 2024 offensive lineman Ethan Calloway. Here's a quick look at him.

Calloway has visited Blacksburg on several occasions, most recently for Saturday's game against Miami. His visits have tended to go extremely well. While the Hokies' delay in offering means that LSU and NC State beat them to the offer punch, there's no question that the VT staff has long made it clear that he's a member of their recruiting board, and that he's had plenty of opportunity to get familiar with campus. The Hokies should not only be in this one for the long haul, but suddenly occupy a very lofty perch in his recruitment. That recruitment will last well into next year, so they'll continue to work to stay there.

