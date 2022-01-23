New Virginia Tech football offer: Eric Smith

Virginia Tech has offered Midlothian (Va.) Manchester 2024 slot/athlete Eric Smith. Here's a quick look at him.
Smith camped in Blacksburg last Summer (primarily as a cornerback for the previous staff, though he's being recruited on both sides of the ball), and returned for a game in September. He was offered after nearly half the Virginia Tech staff - including head coach Brent Pry - stopped by his school on Friday, and given his past visits, it's clear that there was already plenty of interest. He visited South Carolina this weekend, but an offseason visit from Richmond should be the next step in escalating his recruitment to a very serious one.
Film
