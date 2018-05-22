McDaniels has picked up most of his college attention since a nice performance at the Rivals Adizero Combine in the DC area at the end of March and the Rivals Camp in Charlotte the following month, so he's relatively fresh on the recruiting circuit (and an example of the benefits of going to camps). With a teammate - Jahad Carter - headed to Virginia Tech in the 2019 class, there should be plenty of opportunity for McDaniels to build bonds with the Hokies, and take trips to Blacksburg along with Carter (who seems to be in town every opportunity he gets). That should allow for good relationship-building, and as long as the coaching staff continues to want McDaniels, they should have a good shot at him.