New Virginia Tech football offer: Emmett Laws

Virginia Tech has offered Hyattsville (Md.) DeMatha 2024 defensive tackle Emmett Laws. Here's a quick look at him.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Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.
Other offers
The latest
Laws plays for a powerhouse program in the DC area, and that would naturally make him a priority for the new Virginia Tech staff. Add in that he already visited pre-offer (a couple weeks ago along with some DeMatha teammates), and that offensive coordinator Tyler Bowen was an ace recruiter at the high school during his stint at Penn State, and you see a lot to like here as it relates to the Hokies' chances to land him. The Orange and Maroon also offered teammate Dante Lovett a couple days ago, and while there's plenty of time to go in Laws's recruitment, things are off to a solid start.
Film
Chat about this story and all things Hokies and Hokie recruiting on our premium message board, The Gobbler!