New Virginia Tech football offer: Emmett Laws

Laws plays for a powerhouse program in the DC area, and that would naturally make him a priority for the new Virginia Tech staff. Add in that he already visited pre-offer (a couple weeks ago along with some DeMatha teammates), and that offensive coordinator Tyler Bowen was an ace recruiter at the high school during his stint at Penn State, and you see a lot to like here as it relates to the Hokies' chances to land him. The Orange and Maroon also offered teammate Dante Lovett a couple days ago, and while there's plenty of time to go in Laws's recruitment, things are off to a solid start.