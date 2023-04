Virginia Tech has offered Hyattsville (Md.) DeMatha 2025 wide receiver Emmanuel Dyson. Here's a quick look at him.

Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community. Already INSIDE? Join the conversation on The Gobbler !

Dyson is an early four-star prospect who will end up with many, many more than the four offers he has now. Virginia Tech has an obvious connection to players from DeMatha: former DeMatha coach (and Maryland assistant, who issued Dyson's offer when he was still with the Terps) Elijah Brooks is expected to be a game-changer when it comes to Virginia Tech's success in the DMV area generally, and his alma mater specifically. Dyson played at Baltimore's St. Frances Academy before heading to DeMatha, so the connections are not quite as direct, but when he gets to Blacksburg for a visit this Summer, the Hokies can begin to move up his list.

----

Chat about this story and all things Hokies and Hokie recruiting on our premium message board, The Gobbler!

Follow on Twitter: @Hokie_Haven @sullivti @realtbannerman @connormardian10

Like us on Facebook, support the site by following our YouTube channel and Instagram account @Hokie_Haven.

Tips/questions/concerns? E-mail publisher Tim Sullivan here.

Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.

---